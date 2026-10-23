Man arrested during search warrant execution on West Side for federal narcotics, SAPD says The search warrant was executed Thursday morning in the 300 block of Alicia Avenue A man was arrested after a search warrant execution on West Side, according to San Antonio police. (KSAT-12 News San Antonio) SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing a federal narcotics charge after he was arrested during a search warrant execution by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and San Antonio police’s high-intensity drug trafficking area unit (HIDTA) on the West Side.
Both agencies responded around 6 a.m., Thursday in the 300 block of Alicia Avenue, near Culebra Road.
When they arrived, they executed a narcotics search warrant, and took a 54-year-old man into custody.
At this time, his identity and the details around his arrest are unknown.
However, authorities told KSAT that he was expected to appear in federal court Friday.
This is a developing story. KSAT will update the article, once more information becomes available. READ ALSO:
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About the Authors Rocky Garza headshot
Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.
Alex Gamez headshot
Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.
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