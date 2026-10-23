Two women arrested after 3 dogs found dead in box truck at North Side storage facility, SAPD says

Two women were arrested on Wednesday after police found three dogs dead inside a box truck at a North Side storage facility, according to a San Antonio Police Department report.

SAN ANTONIO – Two women were arrested after police found three dogs dead inside a box truck at a North Side storage facility, according to a San Antonio Police Department report.

On Wednesday, Oct. 21, officers responded to a Life Storage near the 7340 block of Blanco Road around 4 p.m. for what was initially reported as a welfare check.

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According to the report, a witness told police two women were asleep in a truck for about two hours. The witness also told officers the women were using a white GMC Savana box truck parked next to the pickup and that she believed someone might be inside it, based on movement she had seen.

The report said that when the officer arrived, the truck was running, with Kristine Urquidez, 35, asleep in the driver’s seat and Brittany Urquidez, 31, asleep in the passenger seat. Both women were woken but appeared “heavily drowsy,” the officer said.

Kristine Urquidez told the officer they had been using the box truck to move items into a storage unit and said no one was inside it, according to the report. When asked why the truck’s windows were covered with blankets, she said there were dogs inside and that she had been turning the truck on and off periodically.

According to the report, the officer said Kristine Urquidez could not say what time it was, could not count backward or recite part of the alphabet, and showed signs of impairment during sobriety tests.

The report states that Brittany Urquidez fell asleep again after only a few minutes and was arrested for public intoxication.

After the arrests, both women repeatedly asked what would happen to their dogs, the report states. When the officer approached the box truck, it was not running. Through a gap in the blankets on a window, he saw what appeared to be a dog lying motionless on the driver’s side floor. The dog did not react when he knocked on the window.

When he opened the passenger door, the officer was struck by a strong, foul odor and saw three dogs inside, none moving or breathing and all “clearly deceased,” the report said.

Kristine Urquidez and Brittany Urquidez were booked on three counts of cruelty to a non-livestock animal, a third-degree felony, the report states. Kristine Urquidez was booked on an additional charge of driving while intoxicated.

Kristine Urquidez is being held on a combined bond of $30,000, records show. Brittany Urquidez is being held on a combined bond of $45,000.

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