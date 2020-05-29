Father of children killed in triple-murder suicide had recently gained custody before their deaths, attorney says

SAN ANTONIO – The attorney of the father of two children killed in a triple murder-suicide in late April revealed new details in the case.

Karina Dietering, 37, her 68-year-old mother and her two children, Clara and Robert Dietering, were found dead inside an apartment at the Sedona Ranch Apartments on April 27.

San Antonio police were tipped off by the children’s father, Jason Dietering, who, according to his attorney, had just been granted custody of both children.

“This family lived in Mississippi. The mother told the father she had a training job in San Antonio and convinced him to let her move to SA temporarily with the children,” said Charles Hardy, Jason Dietering’s attorney.

On April 25, one day after the children's father was granted full custody, Hardy said he drove to Orange, Texas, to pick up the children, but they never arrived.

"When (Karina) did a no show for the exchange, (Jason) frantically made phone calls," Hardy said. "He waited the appropriate time and then asked for welfare checks."

"(Jason) finally got there on Sunday and again asked for a welfare check but refused to go into the apartment. Monday morning, he looked into the window and found something was amiss," Hardy continued. "He actually broke into the apartment and found the scene."

The children’s deaths have been ruled homicides. The medical examiner’s office has not released the cause of death for Karina Dietering or her mother.

Funeral services for the two children are being held Saturday in Mississippi.