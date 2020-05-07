Officials ID children, 3 and 5, killed in triple murder-suicide at San Antonio apartment

SAN ANTONIO – Two children who were fatally shot by their mother last month have been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Clara Dietering, 5, and Robert Dietering, 3, were killed during a triple murder-suicide on April 27 at an apartment in the Sedona Ranch complex in the 17600 block of Henderson Pass, officials said.

Both children died of gunshot wounds and their manner of death is classified as homicide, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Their mother, Karina Klebernova Sornoza Deitering, killed her children and their grandmother, Galina Taypina, 68, before turning the gun on herself, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said in a previous interview.

McManus previously stated that Deitering had lost custody of her children and the father had tried to reach her for an unknown amount of time.

He showed up at the apartment complex, peeked through the blinds and found their bodies, according to McManus.

