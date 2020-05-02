San Antonio police identify grandmother who was killed in triple murder-suicide

SAN ANTONIO – A grandmother killed in a shooting at a San Antonio apartment earlier this week has been identified.

Galina Taypina, 68, her two grandchildren, a 3-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, and the shooter, believed to be Taypina’s daughter, were all killed in the incident, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD Chief William McManus said in a recent interview the woman shot her two kids and Taypina Monday morning before turning the gun on herself.

The shooting happened in an apartment in the Sedona Ranch complex in the 17600 block of Henderson Pass.

As stated in a previous KSAT12 report, the suspected shooter recently lost custody of her children and the father had tried to reach her for an unknown amount of time. He showed up at the apartment complex, peeked through the blinds and found their bodies, according to Chief McManus.

Police were not able to determine right away exactly when the shootings happened, but the father called 911 around 8:30 a.m.

