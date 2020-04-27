73ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

Police: Multiple bodies found in San Antonio apartment complex

SAPD Chief McManus to speak to media at the scene

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, SAPD
San Antonio police are investigating a scene where multiple bodies were found at an apartment complex in the 17600 block of Henderson Pass.
San Antonio police are investigating a scene where multiple bodies were found at an apartment complex in the 17600 block of Henderson Pass. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a scene where multiple bodies were found Monday morning.

Multiple people were found dead inside an apartment in the 17600 block of Henderson Pass, near the U.S. Hwy 281 and Loop 1604 interchange, according to police.

This is a developing story. It will be updated after SAPD Chief William McManus gives a briefing.

San Antonio police are investigating a scene where multiple bodies were found at an apartment complex in the 17600 block of Henderson Pass.
San Antonio police are investigating a scene where multiple bodies were found at an apartment complex in the 17600 block of Henderson Pass. (Gooogle)

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: