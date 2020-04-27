Police: Multiple bodies found in San Antonio apartment complex
SAPD Chief McManus to speak to media at the scene
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a scene where multiple bodies were found Monday morning.
Multiple people were found dead inside an apartment in the 17600 block of Henderson Pass, near the U.S. Hwy 281 and Loop 1604 interchange, according to police.
This is a developing story. It will be updated after SAPD Chief William McManus gives a briefing.
