PHOTOS: San Antonio Zoo officially reopens to members

SAN ANTONIO – It’s official! The San Antonio Zoo has reopened its doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The San Antonio Zoo exclusively opened to annual passholders and monthly members Friday, May 29. However, beginning June 1, all standard admission tickets will be available to everyone and can be purchased online in advance.

If you do plan on visiting the zoo, you may notice a few changes. Here’s what you can expect:

Limited capacity attendance

Reservation-based timed ticketing

The closure of some indoor spaces

Hand sanitizing stations placed throughout the zoo

Social distancing reminders

Visitors ages 10 and older are strongly recommended to wear face masks

The carousel inside the zoo, the Zoo Eagle Train and the Kiddie Park will stay closed until further notice, according to zoo officials.

Starbucks will remain open in Brackenridge Park for visitors as well.

The zoo will also be extending the annual passes that were purchased between March 2019 through March 2020 by three months, as a “thank you” to passholders.

For more information on the reopening, click here.