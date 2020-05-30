CPS Energy: 11,426 lightning strikes recorded in San Antonio over past week

SAN ANTONIO – This week’s storms were electric, according to CPS Energy.

The utility company recorded a total of 11,426 lightning strikes in its service area from May 24 - May 28. The storms lit up the sky for four of the past five nights.

As the graphic shows, the National Weather Service issued 88 severe thunderstorm warnings, 10 tornado warnings and 10 flash flood warnings over the past five days in the area.

One tornado was confirmed in the Wildhorse subdivision on Sunday night.

The most lightning came on Memorial Day, according to CPS Energy data, when nearly 6,000 lightning strikes were recorded.

The weather led to hundreds of weather-related outages, temporarily leaving thousands of residents without power.

Besides the rain and damaging winds, residents also saw hail throughout the week.

The active rain pattern came to end on Thursday night, and a much more comfortable weekend lies ahead.