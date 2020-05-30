Man killed in fatal crash with parked vehicle on West Side identified

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have identified a man that was killed after crashing into a parked vehicle and a fence on the West Side.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Friday, near Grissom Pass.

Christopher Seely, 47, suffered from extensive head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene. Seely’s wife was also in the car at the time of the crash, but authorities said she was uninjured.

The couple was traveling in a black SUV when Seely hit the parked vehicle and spun out before hitting a fence.

No other injuries were reported.