Man killed after crashing into parked vehicle, fence on West Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a man in his late 40s is dead after hitting a parked vehicle and a fence on the West Side.

Police said the crash was reported around 7:15 p.m. Friday near Grissom Pass.

Officers said a couple was in a black SUV when the man driving hit a parked vehicle and spun out before hitting a fence.

When police arrived, they found a woman who was emotionally distressed outside of the vehicle. Police said the man driving was her husband, who sustained massive head trauma during the crash.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was not injured.

No other injuries were reported.