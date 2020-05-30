WATCH: Aerial view of protests in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas – Protesters in Austin gathered on Interstate 35 and at the Austin Police Department’s downtown headquarters in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis on Monday.

According to the Texas Tribune, the demonstrations started peacefully Saturday around noon, but officers had to eventually use rubber bullets and tear gas to keep protesters off the highway.

Police have made some arrests in response to the protests, the Texas Tribune said.

Former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin is accused of kneeling on George Floyd’s neck until he passed out and died, and has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Floyd’s death led to protests about racial disparities throughout the nation and some turned violent. Some of these protests were in Texas’ two largest cities — Dallas and Houston.