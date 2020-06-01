Hours-old newborn baby dropped off at Texas fire station, report says

CROSBY, Texas – A newborn baby girl was dropped off at the front door of a fire station in Crosby, Texas, around 3:30 a.m. Monday, according to a report from KTRK.

The article states that an anonymous woman called 911 saying she left a baby, who is believed to have been born just 2 hours before she was dropped off, outside the station located at 2500 US-90 in unincorporated east Harris County.

The Safe Haven law, also known as the Baby Moses law, gives parents who are unable to care for their child a safe and legal choice to leave their infant with an employee at a hospital, fire station, free-standing emergency center, or emergency medical services station.

New born baby girl left at this Crosby Fire dept. overnight.

Tip caller let officials know the little girl was here. She is just hours old and in good shape at a near by hospital.#abc13 pic.twitter.com/lrO1G377S0 — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) June 1, 2020

The girl was taken to the hospital and is in good condition, KTRK reported.

If you’re thinking about bringing your baby to a designated Safe Haven, please read the information below from Texas Department of Family and Protective Services: