Hours-old newborn baby dropped off at Texas fire station, report says
Baby Moses law gives parents safe and legal choice to leave their infant
CROSBY, Texas – A newborn baby girl was dropped off at the front door of a fire station in Crosby, Texas, around 3:30 a.m. Monday, according to a report from KTRK.
The article states that an anonymous woman called 911 saying she left a baby, who is believed to have been born just 2 hours before she was dropped off, outside the station located at 2500 US-90 in unincorporated east Harris County.
Advocates want to extend age of babies allowed to be surrendered under Baby Moses law
The Safe Haven law, also known as the Baby Moses law, gives parents who are unable to care for their child a safe and legal choice to leave their infant with an employee at a hospital, fire station, free-standing emergency center, or emergency medical services station.
The girl was taken to the hospital and is in good condition, KTRK reported.
If you’re thinking about bringing your baby to a designated Safe Haven, please read the information below from Texas Department of Family and Protective Services:
- Your baby must be 60 days old or younger and unharmed and safe.
- You may take your baby to any hospital, fire station, or emergency medical services (EMS) station in Texas.
- You need to give your baby to an employee who works at one of these safe places and tell this person that you want to leave your baby at a Safe Haven.
- You may be asked by an employee for family or medical history to make sure that your baby receives the care they need.
