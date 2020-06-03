Downtown H-E-B store closes early due to street closures amid protests in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The H-E-B on South Flores Street in downtown closed early on Wednesday “because of limited accessibility to the store for customers and Partners due to city street closures,” said H-E-B spokesperson Dya Campos.

The store, located at 516 S. Flores Street, on the southern edge of downtown, will be back to normal business hours Thursday.

Because of the proximity of the store to the San Antonio Police Department headquarters - a few blocks away - street and potential highway ramp closures may impede traffic into the store, Campos told KSAT.

“Altering operations due to city street closures is normal,” Campos said. “We also normally alter operations due to street closures such as Fiesta, King William Fair, Battle of Flowers, etc.”

The H-E-B Arsenal, the grocer’s corporate headquarters, has been closed to visitors since March, when the coronavirus pandemic started.

