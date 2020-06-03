Woman rescued with Jaws of Life after South Side crash into pole, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A local woman was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. in the 8500 block of Somerset Road, not far from Interstate 35 on the city’s South Side.

According to police, the driver, for an unknown reason, hit a pole just before spinning her vehicle and then crashing into a second pole.

Police said they used Jaws of Life to get the woman out of the car and that she was able to communicate.

The crash knocked out power to the surrounding area. CPS Energy crews are at the scene.

The woman in her late teens or early twenties was taken by EMS to an area hospital. Her name was not released.

Investigators are still working to determine exactly why the incident occurred.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.