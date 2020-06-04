Drew Brees-owned Walk-On’s closes San Antonio restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

Louisiana-based Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux & Bar has quietly closed one of its two San Antonio restaurants, removing nearly every piece of evidence that it ever had a presence in Huebner Oaks.

The move comes less than 10 months after the company, owned in part by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, took over control of the two Alamo City sports-themed establishments.

Walk On’s President Scott Taylor said closing the Northwest San Antonio restaurant was a “difficult decision” prompted in part by the pandemic.

“Having just assumed ownership within the last year and the uncertainty surrounding the impact of Covid-19 on our industry, we felt it necessary to close our doors,” Taylor said.

I reported in July 2018 that the Louisiana company, co-founded by Brandon Landry a former walk-on athlete at Louisiana State University, had teamed with South Texas entrepreneur Moussa Haidar to open up to four franchised restaurants in the San Antonio area.

“It’s a great market,” Landry told me then. “This is the second city in Texas that we are opening.”

