Man charged with murder after woman found dead in apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man who refused to open an apartment door to San Antonio police was charged with murder after officers found a body inside the apartment.

Thomas Roberts, 43, was arrested after a woman was found dead around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of West Avenue.

Police said the woman, who has not been identified, had defensive wounds on her arms and hands.

Before officers arrived at the scene, police received a call for a person requesting emergency medical services. The caller then began “not making much sense,” police said.

Officers said Roberts would not open the door to the apartment but kept requesting assistance from EMS. They eventually talked him into opening the door and found the woman on the floor.

Authorities are still investigating her cause of death.