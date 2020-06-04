19-year-old shot in leg on SW Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot in the leg late Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Painted Horse Street, not far from Old Persall Road on the city’s Southwest Side.

According to police, the teen was with some friends and was being searched for by family when he was shot.

Authorities said around the same time as the shooting there were reports of an altercation in the area.

The teen was taken to University Hospital and is expected to recover.

Police said they are now investigating the shooting as an aggravated assault.