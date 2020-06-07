WATCH LIVE: Aerial view of San Antonio protests

SAN ANTONIO – A group of protesters is gathered in downtown San Antonio for the ninth day in a row for racial inequality and the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Sky12 followed the protesters as they gathered downtown, Sunday, June 7. You can watch the aerial view of the protests live in the video player above.

City leaders said they are pleased so far with the peaceful protests that have been held over the last few days in the Alamo City. On Saturday, officials rescinded the temporary curfew over the downtown business district.

On Sunday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg voiced his support for the protests and said he and city officials are listening to the calls for reform.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

RELATED LINKS:

Leading SA: Mayor Nirenberg says city staff is proud of protesters for their calls for reform

WATCH: Day 8 of George Floyd protests in San Antonio

People are protesting in small Texas towns, too

Former players accuse Texas State basketball coach Danny Kaspar of racist remarks and incidents

Mayor Ron Nirenberg delivers impassioned speech to protesters