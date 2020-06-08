2020 graduates get free car washes this week

SAN ANTONIO – School is officially out for summer and Bee Clean Car Washes has a special offer for all graduating seniors and college graduates.

If you donate blood at the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, you can get a free COVID-19 antibody test

The car wash company is offering a free wash, valued at $14.99 all this week.

Those who want to partake in the deal must download the Bee Clean Car Wash app, use promo code GRAD2020 and then scan the QR code at the kiosk to get the free car wash.

These San Antonio schools are offering free lunches all summer

There are currently seven Bee Clean Car Washes all across the city.