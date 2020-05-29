These San Antonio schools are offering free lunches all summer

SAN ANTONIO – With school campuses closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and now closed for summer, hundreds of students still rely on free breakfast and lunch programs at school.

Several school districts in the San Antonio area will continue to serve free meals to students who need them during the summer period.

See below for more information on which school districts will continue their curbside service. If you are not in the San Antonio area, visit www.summerfood.org to find a serving site in Texas near you.

This list will be updated as more school districts announce their plans.

Comal Independent School District

Grab-and-go meals will be provided via curbside at five campuses in the school district throughout June.

Distribution times will be 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Meals will contain lunch and breakfast for the next day. On Thursday, students will receive Friday’s meals and Monday’s breakfast.

One meal pack will be distributed per child per day. Parents may bring the child’s birth certificate, school ID or report card to pick up their kid’s meals.

For more information, click here.

East Central Independent School District

Throughout June, meal service will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Thursday distributions will include meals for Saturdays and Sundays.

Bus delivery will be discontinued for June.

North East Independent School District

The district’s curbside meal program at select campuses will continue throughout June.

The meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for everyone. Distribution times are from 10 a.m. to noon.

According to a press release from the district, meal packs will contain breakfast and lunch for two days on Monday, and breakfast and lunch for five days on Wednesday.

One meal pack will be distributed to each child each day. If a child cannot be present, the parent may bring the child’s birth certificate, school ID or report card to pick up their meal pack.

Details for July’s meals are still being finalized.

For a list of distribution locations, click here.

San Antonio Independent School District

The district will continue to provide free meals for students on Mondays through Fridays from May 29 to Aug. 7. The meals will be available for those enrolled in school past the age of 18, but are younger than 21. No application will be required.

Participants are eligible regardless of whether they are enrolled in a summer program or not.

The June schedule is:

Curbside: 10 a.m.-Noon, Monday, Wednesday and Friday. This includes meal bundles that will contain breakfast, lunch and supper for two days.

Bus-stop distribution: Times vary, Monday through Friday. This includes meal bundles that will contain breakfast, lunch and supper for that day.

More information can be found here. The July schedule will be released at a later time.

Southside Independent School District

The district’s regular curbside meal service will close on May 22, but the summer meal service will begin May 27. Meals will be served through June 30 at Southside High School. Additionally, four buses will distribute meals.

Meals consist of breakfast, lunch and dinner for seven days out of the week. They will be served from noon-2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays only.

For more information, click here.

Non-schools

Taco Cabana is offering kids a free lunch every weekday this summer, no purchase required. Kids 12 and under can get a bean and cheese taco, chips and queso and a drink at all Texas locations between 11 a.m. and noon, Monday through Friday.