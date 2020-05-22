NEISD’s curbside meal program to continue in June

SAN ANTONIO – The North East Independent School District will continue to offer its curbside meal program at select campuses through June, according to district officials.

The meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for everyone. Distribution times are from 10 a.m. to noon.

According to a press release from the district, meal packs will contain breakfast and lunch for two days on Monday, and breakfast and lunch for five days on Wednesday.

Three of the former distribution sites are no longer available, however, because of summer construction projects, the district said.

One meal pack will be distributed to each child each day. If a child cannot be present, the parent may bring the child’s birth certificate, school ID or report card to pick up their meal pack.

The Fresh Express delivery program will also continue through June 30 at limited bus stops, the district said.

Curbside Meal Distribution Locations for June 2020:

Camelot Elementary 5311 Merlin Drive San Antonio 78218

Clear Spring Elementary 4311 Clear Spring San Antonio 78217

Coker Elementary 302 Heimer Road San Antonio 78232

Colonial Hills Elementary 2627 Kerrybrook Ct. San Antonio 78230

East Terrell Hills Elementary 4415 Bloomdale San Antonio 78218

El Dorado Elementary 12634 El Sendero San Antonio 78233

Fox Run Elementary 6111 Fox Creek San Antonio 78247

Huebner Elementary 16311 Huebner San Antonio 78248

Jackson-Keller Elementary 1601 Jackson-Keller San Antonio 78213

Larkspur Elementary 1802 Larkspur San Antonio 78213

Longs Creek Elementary 15806 O’Connor San Antonio 78247

Montgomery Elementary 7047 Montgomery Dr. San Antonio 78239

Northern Hills Elementary 13901 Higgins Road San Antonio 78217

Northwood Elementary 519 Pike Road San Antonio 78209

Oak Grove Elementary 3250 Nacogdoches Rd. San Antonio 78217

Oak Meadow Elementary 2800 Hunters Green San Antonio 78231

Olmos Elementary 1103 Allena San Antonio 78213

Redland Oaks Elementary 16650 Redland Road San Antonio 78247

Regency Place Elementary 10222 Broadway San Antonio 78217

Ridgeview Elementary 8223 N. McCullough San Antonio 78216

Royal Ridge Elementary 5933 Royal Ridge San Antonio 78239

Serna Elementary 2569 NE Loop 410 San Antonio 78217

Stahl Elementary 5222 Stahl Road San Antonio 78247

Steubing Ranch Elementary 5100 Knoll Creek San Antonio 78247

Walzem Elementary 4618 Walzem Rd. San Antonio 78218

Wetmore Elementary 3250 Thousand Oaks San Antonio 78247

Wilshire Elementary 6523 Cascade San Antonio 78218

Windcrest Elementary 465 Faircrest San Antonio 78239

Woodstone Elementary 5602 Fountainwood San Antonio 78233

