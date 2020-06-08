21 more COVID-19 cases reported in San Antonio, Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – City officials reported 3,311 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, which is an increase of 21 additional cases. The death toll remains at 78.

According to the city’s website, 2,077 of those cases have recovered so far.

Of these cases, 996 are from the community, 1,794 are close contact, 259 are travel-related, 32 cases are unknown and 230 are under investigation.

The city currently has 32% of staffed beds available and 79% of ventilators.

The case numbers will be updated daily at 7 p.m. on the city’s website, as city leaders have moved the briefings to twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays. We’ll continue to bring updates as they become available.

