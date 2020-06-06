City of San Antonio, Bexar County tops 3,100 COVID-19 cases

SAN ANTONIO – City officials reported 3,143 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, which is an increase of 125 additional cases. The death toll remains at 78.

According to the city’s website, 1,923 of those cases have recovered so far.

A total of 452 COVID-19 positive patients have been hospitalized so far and currently, there are 30% of staffed beds available and 78% of ventilators available.

The case numbers will be updated daily at 7 p.m. on the city’s website, as city leaders have moved the briefings to twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays. We’ll continue to bring updates as they become available.

