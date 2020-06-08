40-year-old Arlington man dies after swimming in Guadalupe River, officials say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A 40-year-old man has died after swimming in the Guadalupe River, according to the New Braunfels Police Department.

The incident happened at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Peace Avenue near Cypress Bend Park. New Braunfels police and paramedics were called to the scene after receiving a report of a possible drowning.

After arriving on scene, the victim, Chad Aaron Maples, of Arlington, was seen struggling in the water upriver before he disappeared underwater, officials said.

Bystanders found Maples and pulled him onto a rock in the middle of the river. Police officers went into the water and pulled him to shore before beginning life-saving measures.

Maples was taken to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels, but he was later pronounced deceased.

His family has been notified and an autopsy has been ordered.

