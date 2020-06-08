Pair hospitalized in altercation involving a machete, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were taken to an area hospital following a fight with a machete overnight, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around midnight in the 7200 block of Blanco Road, not far from Lockhill Selma and Loop 410 on the city’s North Side.

According to police, two men were arguing for an unknown reason when one of the men picked up the machete and slashed the other in the shoulder. That’s when, police said, the attacker stopped and apologized, putting the machete on the ground.

Police said the man cut by the weapon picked up the machete and hit the other in the head with it.

Both men were taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Officers did not identify the two men, or say how old they were.

The San Antonio Police Department and EMS both responded to the call.