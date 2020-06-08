WATCH: Aerial view of San Antonio protests

SAN ANTONIO – A group of protesters is gathered in downtown San Antonio for the ninth day in a row for racial inequality and the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Sky12 is following the protesters as they make their way through downtown Monday.

The protests come on the same day as thousands lined up in Houston to pay their respects to Floyd at a viewing.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

