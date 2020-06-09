Man caught making Molotov cocktail at protest in Austin, feds say

AUSTIN, Texas – A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with making and possessing a Molotov cocktail during a recent protest over the death of George Floyd in Austin, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas said.

According to a criminal complaint, on the night of May 30, Cyril Laurence Lartigue, of Cedar Park, was caught on camera manufacturing the device in a parking lot directly adjacent to the Austin Municipal Court entrance.

While making the device, Lartigue was interrupted by police officers heading in his direction. Lartigue fled the area, leaving the device behind. Within minutes, he returned to retrieve the device. Lartigue was arrested inside a nearby portable toilet where he had changed clothes, federal officials said.

Inside his backpack, police officers recovered materials used to manufacture an explosive device, including a bottle containing lighter fluid, cloth rags, a butane lighter and the clothes he was previously wearing, officials said.

Lartigue is charged with one count of possessing an unregistered destructive device. He could face up to 10 years in federal prison if he is found guilty in a trial.