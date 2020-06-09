WATCH: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott talks about private meeting with George Floyd’s family

SAN ANTONIO – Governor Greg Abbott spoke to KSAT 12 News on Monday evening about a number of topics, including potential police reform that is being considered in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Abbott took questions from Steve Spriester and Isis Romero a few hours after he traveled to Houston to meet with Floyd’s family. The governor wore a crimson and gold tie, matching the colors of Jack Yates High School, the Houston high school where Floyd graduated.

“I can see they’re truly people of God,” Abbott said about the family. “They’re hurting, but also they’re hopeful for the legacy of what George Floyd can stand for."

Although Floyd’s death has been deemed a tragedy across the nation, Abbott said he believes there’s an opportunity to bridge the racial divide and floated the idea of a possible “George Floyd Act” that would lead to some police reforms.

Abbott did not offer specifics on the bill, saying that discussions are just beginning. The governor said he wants to make sure chokeholds are not permissible by Texas police officers.

Floyd was killed two weeks ago after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

The incident has sparked a national dialogue on policing and sparked protests across the country.

The protests are partially why the governor said it is too early for Texas to fully reopen.

“We do not know yet whether (the protests) will have caused an increase or spike in COVID-19,” Abbott said.