Worker at Northwest Side H-E-B tests positive for COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – An employee of a Northwest Side H-E-B has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the store’s website.

The employee was most recently working in the store on Friday, according to the news release. The store is located in the Alon Market at 8503 Northwest Military Highway.

The store has been deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times since the employee tested positive.

