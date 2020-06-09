Employees at New Braunfels, Bulverde H-E-B stores test positive for COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – Employees at two H-E-B stores north of San Antonio have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the grocery chain.

One employee at a New Braunfels H‑E‑B at 1655 State Highway 46 tested positive and was last in the store on Monday. Another employee at the Bulverde H‑E‑B Plus at 20725 State Highway 46 tested positive and was last in the store on Sunday, the chain wrote online.

“All Partners at the location have been notified and the store has been cleaned and sanitized and we continue to enforce proper social distancing practices,” H-E-B said.

H-E-B says the “pandemic is an evolving situation with many unknowns” but is committed to helping Texans.

Last week, H-E-B announced it will no longer require customers to wear masks but still strongly encourages them.

