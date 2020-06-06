90ºF

H-E-B to expand store hours for customers starting Monday

Most stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. until further notice

Cody King, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is expanding its temporary hours of operation in its stores across Texas amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grocery giant made the announcement Saturday on its website and the new hours will begin Monday, June 8.

Most stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. until further notice, according to store officials.

The new temporary hours are listed below, per H-E-B:

7 a.m. -10 p.m.

  • Donna H-E-B
  • Robstown H-E-B
  • Pecan and Greenwood H-E-B, Del Rio
  • Sinton H-E-B
  • Crystal City H-E-B
  • Mathis H-E-B
  • Ingleside H-E-B
  • Falfurrias H-E-B
  • Refugio H-E-B
  • Leopard and Nueces Bay H-E-B, Corpus Christi
  • EdnaH-E-B
  • YoakumH-E-B
  • La Grange H-E-B
  • Raymondville H-E-B
  • Kingsland H-E-B
  • Gonzales H-E-B

7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

  • South Flores Market H-E-B, San Antonio

6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

  • Huntsville H-E-B

Joe V’s Smart Shop locations are open daily from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Central Market stores are open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

On June 8, Mi Tienda locations will update store hours to 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The H-E-B Pharmacies listed below will follow the listed Monday through Friday hours:

Falfurrias: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Edna: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gatesville: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hondo: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hancock Center H‑E‑B: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Brodie Lane H‑E‑B: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Port Lavaca – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mexia – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tech Ridge H‑E‑B: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Odessa (540 W. 5th) – 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Cuero: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

San Antonio MARC (8300 Floyd Curl Dr.) – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

San Antonio Specialty – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on the H-E-B store hours, click here.

