H-E-B to expand store hours for customers starting Monday

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is expanding its temporary hours of operation in its stores across Texas amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grocery giant made the announcement Saturday on its website and the new hours will begin Monday, June 8.

Most stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. until further notice, according to store officials.

The new temporary hours are listed below, per H-E-B:

7 a.m. -10 p.m.

Donna H-E-B

Robstown H-E-B

Pecan and Greenwood H-E-B, Del Rio

Sinton H-E-B

Crystal City H-E-B

Mathis H-E-B

Ingleside H-E-B

Falfurrias H-E-B

Refugio H-E-B

Leopard and Nueces Bay H-E-B, Corpus Christi

EdnaH-E-B

YoakumH-E-B

La Grange H-E-B

Raymondville H-E-B

Kingsland H-E-B

Gonzales H-E-B

7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

South Flores Market H-E-B, San Antonio

6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Huntsville H-E-B

Joe V’s Smart Shop locations are open daily from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Central Market stores are open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

On June 8, Mi Tienda locations will update store hours to 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The H-E-B Pharmacies listed below will follow the listed Monday through Friday hours:

Falfurrias: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Edna: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gatesville: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hondo: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hancock Center H‑E‑B: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Brodie Lane H‑E‑B: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Port Lavaca – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mexia – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tech Ridge H‑E‑B: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Odessa (540 W. 5th) – 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Cuero: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

San Antonio MARC (8300 Floyd Curl Dr.) – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

San Antonio Specialty – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on the H-E-B store hours, click here.

