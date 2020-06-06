H-E-B to expand store hours for customers starting Monday
Most stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. until further notice
SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is expanding its temporary hours of operation in its stores across Texas amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grocery giant made the announcement Saturday on its website and the new hours will begin Monday, June 8.
Most stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. until further notice, according to store officials.
To better serve our customers, H-E-B will expand its temporary hours of operation at stores across Texas. Starting Monday, June 8, most H-E-B stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. until further notice. Find the full list from @HEBNewsroom here: https://t.co/2O0TMuuIFy— H-E-B (@HEB) June 6, 2020
The new temporary hours are listed below, per H-E-B:
7 a.m. -10 p.m.
- Donna H-E-B
- Robstown H-E-B
- Pecan and Greenwood H-E-B, Del Rio
- Sinton H-E-B
- Crystal City H-E-B
- Mathis H-E-B
- Ingleside H-E-B
- Falfurrias H-E-B
- Refugio H-E-B
- Leopard and Nueces Bay H-E-B, Corpus Christi
- EdnaH-E-B
- YoakumH-E-B
- La Grange H-E-B
- Raymondville H-E-B
- Kingsland H-E-B
- Gonzales H-E-B
7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- South Flores Market H-E-B, San Antonio
6 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Huntsville H-E-B
Joe V’s Smart Shop locations are open daily from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Central Market stores are open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
On June 8, Mi Tienda locations will update store hours to 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The H-E-B Pharmacies listed below will follow the listed Monday through Friday hours:
Falfurrias: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Edna: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Gatesville: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Hondo: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Hancock Center H‑E‑B: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Brodie Lane H‑E‑B: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Port Lavaca – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Mexia – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tech Ridge H‑E‑B: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Odessa (540 W. 5th) – 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Cuero: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
San Antonio MARC (8300 Floyd Curl Dr.) – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
San Antonio Specialty – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information on the H-E-B store hours, click here.
