‘Let’s kill him’: Man arrested for threatening Bexar DA over SAPD-involved killings, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is accused of threatening Bexar Country District Attorney Joe Gonzales as a response to a KSAT report of Gonzales not reopening the cases of three SAPD officer-involved shooting deaths.

Martin Patino, 25, was arrested on a charge of making a terroristic threat of a public servant following his comments made on Monday, booking records show. He was arrested Wednesday and his bail was set at $25,000, according to online jail records.

Patino, in response to a tweet by KSAT reporter Dillon Collier about the cases, said “f*** voting let’s kill him,” according to an arrest affidavit.

He also tweeted: “Let’s snatch his a** out that office and it’ll put someone else,” police said.

The affidavit states Gonzales was fearful Patino, whose Twitter handle is Tshirttimeguy, would act out on his actions.

JUST IN Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales says he has no plans to reopen shooting cases of Marquise Jones, Charles Roundtree and Antronie Scott, all of whom were killed by SAPD officers. Families of Jones and Roundtree called on DA to reinvestigate yesterday #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/Gvrnh5q9bs — Dillon Collier (@dilloncollier) June 8, 2020

The comments were made as Gonzales said he has no plans to reopen the cases of Marquise Jones, Charles Roundtree and Antronie Scott — all of whom were killed by SAPD officers in previous years.

Their cases have emerged as people in San Antonio, and across the world, have protested racial injustice and police brutality following the death of George Floyd. The families of Jones and Roundtree met Sunday for a peaceful protest in Milam Park to bring attention to their deaths.

On Tuesday, Gonzales told KSAT 12 News that he has not closed the door entirely on the cases and will “keep an open mind.” He also said he personally reviewed the files before opting not to reopen the cases.

“Nothing about the facts of these cases, nothing about what’s in the files, is going to change by us reopening these cases,” Gonzales said Tuesday, referring to the deaths of Jones and Roundtree.