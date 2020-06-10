Now hiring: Delia’s Tamales is close to opening its first San Antonio location

SAN ANTONIO – A family business in the Rio Grande Valley has become a popular place for tamales for almost 30 years.

Delia’s Tamales has locations in McAllen, Mission, Edinburg, Pharr, San Juan and now very soon in San Antonio.

It’s official: Delia’s to open San Antonio location

While an exact opening date has not been released, the company posted on their Facebook page that they are close to opening their new location and are looking to hire.

The San Antonio location will be located at 13527 Hausman Pass.

Papa’s Burgers set to open new location in spide of COVID-19 pandemic

If interested in applying you can fill out an application online at deliastamales.com/jobs.