Papa’s Burgers set to open new location in spite of COVID-19 pandemic challenges

SAN ANTONIO – Many local restaurants are facing numerous obstacles to stay afloat during the current coronavirus pandemic.

One local restaurant owner is trusting in his faith to open a second location.

Papa’s Burgers has been serving some of the best burgers in the city on Old Highway 90.

The best burger in Texas is right here in San Antonio

For years owner Robert Walker has wanted to open a second location and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to finally do that despite a pandemic going on.

“My decision to move forward by this is basically by faith, not only God, but also in the people that we work within the city that are actually a part of it, and then, of course, the community that’s helped us become who we’ve become, " Walker said.

His faith was also why he decided to name the restaurant Papa’s Burgers “In God We Trust.”

The new location at 6900 San Pedro Ave. is finally set to open this weekend and will feature an expanded seating area and dessert menu.

Some of those desserts include flavored cinnamon rolls and milkshakes.

Despite the new name and location you can still find the same award-winning burgers.

Black-owned restaurants in San Antonio you can support

“We don’t want to simply open the door to another burger place, but we want to set the bar higher,” Walker said.

Walker is also implementing all CDC guidelines plus other safety measures to make sure all his customers and employees feel safe.

The entire process to open up has been a challenge and Walker knows the challenge is not over yet.

“I believed the city is not only an amazing city and what we can do together as a community, but I think we also need to be reminded, you know, that we will get past this,” Walker said.

Burger Map: Take a tour of San Antonio burger joints