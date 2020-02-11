The best burger in Texas is right here in San Antonio, list says

SAN ANTONIO – The “absolute best burger” in the Lone Star State can be found at a humble restaurant on the West Side.

Papa’s Burgers’ “El Caliente Burger” was named the best in Texas by Eat This, Not That, a food website that covers wellness, food, health and nutrition.

The website partnered with Yelp and looked at star ratings and the number of reviews for each burger restaurant in every state.

Out of the best restaurants, it analyzed the “individual burgers that stood out at each establishment.”

The restaurant is no stranger to “best” earnings; it was thrust into the spotlight in 2018 when it landed as No. 4 in the nation by Yelp and Time Magazine.

After that success, the small eatery was slammed with customers.

Papa’s Burgers apologizes for not being prepared after being ranked fourth in the nation

At the time, the staff of three was overwhelmed, and owner Robert Walker felt he needed to apologize to his customers so he posted on social media.

In an interview with KSAT.com, Walker said that while the food didn’t suffer they weren’t true to themselves and didn’t get a chance to get to know their customers.

Walker told KSAT that he saw about a 250% increase in business after that ranking was released.

Since then, Papa’s open and closed Papa’s Quickdraw BBQ, a drive-thru barbecue concept near Churchill High School. They’ve since opened Papa’s Water Cooler Cafe at 9601 McAllister Fwy.

Papa’s Burgers is located at 709 W Old US Highway 90.