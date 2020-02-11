San Antonio Burger Week benefits food bank with deals at more than 30 restaurants

More than 30 San Antonio restaurants will offer burger specials during the second annual San Antonio Burger Week benefiting the San Antonio Food Bank.

Burger Week will take place Feb. 21 through March 1.

Participating restaurants include Armadillo’s Texas Burgers, Babe’s Old Fashioned Food, Benjie’s Munch, Biff Buxby’s Burgers, Big Lou’s Burgers & BBQ, Big’z Burger Joint, Broadway 5050, Burger Boy, Burgerteca, Charlie Brown’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill, Cheesy Jane’s, Chris Madrid’s, Chunky’s Burgers, The Cove, Cover 3, Hopdoddy’s, Johnny Rocket’s at River Center, Mark’s Outing, OrderUp, Papa’s Burgers, Sam’s Burger Joint, Slider Provider, Southtown 101,The Lion & Rose, The Well, Tributary at the Marriott, Tripoli’s Mediterranean Grill and Zinc.

Participating restaurants will have $5 and $8 specialty burgers. Sales of the burgers will benefit the food bank.

According to the event’s website, most of the deals will be available for dine-in only.

Event organizers will have “burger passports” for participants to get stamped at participating locations. Participants who collect at least four stamps will be eligible for a grand prize drawing.