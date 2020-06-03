SAN ANTONIO – Investing in a business has an impact that directly affects that business’s future, especially in 2020. Help black-owned restaurants keep their doors open and support the black community by dining at one of these restaurants in San Antonio.

MAP BELOW

A Map of Black-owned restaurants in San Antonio you can support

Black-owned restaurants in San Antonio you can support

Jacked Potato LLC - 8340 Seguin Rd Suite 4, Converse, TX 78109

South Chicken & Waffles - 5739 Callaghan Rd Ste. 100, San Antonio, TX 78228

Wayne’s Wings - 4453 Walzem Rd, San Antonio, TX 78218

The Big Bib - 104 Lanark Dr, San Antonio, TX 78218

DeeWillie’s BBQ - 12130 O’Connor Rd, San Antonio, TX 78233

Sip-It Daiquiris To-Go - 1717 Pat Booker Rd, Universal City, TX 78148

Weathered Souls - 606 Embassy Oaks #500, San Antonio, TX 78216

The Purple Pig - 2503 Funston Rd, Fort Sam Houston, TX 78234

Datz it Datz All Fodd Truck - 6677 FM1346, San Antonio, TX 78220

Mark’s Outing - 1624 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Malik’s Philly’s Phamous Cheesesteaks - 2301 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212

WingIt - 1645 Pat Booker Rd #101, Universal City, TX 78148

