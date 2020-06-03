Black-owned restaurants in San Antonio you can support
Supporting black-owned restaurants helps feed the hunger for equality
SAN ANTONIO – Investing in a business has an impact that directly affects that business’s future, especially in 2020. Help black-owned restaurants keep their doors open and support the black community by dining at one of these restaurants in San Antonio.
View this post on Instagram
🧀 When one craves a Philly in SA, one goes to this food truck 🧀 . 🚚: @phillys_phamous . Pictured: The Malik - extra white American cheese, cheese wiz, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mayo on a toasted Amoroso roll - named after the original restaurant owner @officialmalikrose 🔥 #eldereats
Jacked Potato LLC - 8340 Seguin Rd Suite 4, Converse, TX 78109
South Chicken & Waffles - 5739 Callaghan Rd Ste. 100, San Antonio, TX 78228
Wayne’s Wings - 4453 Walzem Rd, San Antonio, TX 78218
The Big Bib - 104 Lanark Dr, San Antonio, TX 78218
DeeWillie’s BBQ - 12130 O’Connor Rd, San Antonio, TX 78233
Sip-It Daiquiris To-Go - 1717 Pat Booker Rd, Universal City, TX 78148
Weathered Souls - 606 Embassy Oaks #500, San Antonio, TX 78216
The Purple Pig - 2503 Funston Rd, Fort Sam Houston, TX 78234
Datz it Datz All Fodd Truck - 6677 FM1346, San Antonio, TX 78220
Mark’s Outing - 1624 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205
Malik’s Philly’s Phamous Cheesesteaks - 2301 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212
WingIt - 1645 Pat Booker Rd #101, Universal City, TX 78148
