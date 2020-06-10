Small businesses in Bexar County urged to apply for coronavirus grant program

SAN ANTONIO – Many of the Bexar County’s small and micro businesses are being urged to apply for $6.5 million in grants through the new small and micro business COVID-19 grant program.

"What we are doing is trying to reach as many people as possible and giving people the opportunity," said Janie Barrera, president and CEO of LiftFund.

She said the new federally-funded program differs from the earlier Paycheck Protection Program.

Nolan Ryan in new COVID-19 PSA: ‘Don’t Be A Knucklehead’

"It's not a loan that transfers into a grant. It is an outright grant," Barrera said.

Barrera said LiftFund, the longtime community-based lender, is accepting applications now through June 19 instead of on a first come, first served basis.

Barrera said the criteria is not based on credit scores or how much money the business has lost due to COVID-19.

"The grants can go to small businesses that make a million dollars or less in annual revenue," Barrera said.

She said the new grants are more for mom-and-pop service-oriented businesses like restaurants, salons or barbershops.

June 15 is the last day to register to vote for July primary runoff election in Texas

Those with five or fewer employees could get $10,000, or up to $25,000 with ten or fewer employees.

Barrera said, “This new program gives hope to small businesses.”

For information on the grant, visit www.bexarcountysmallbizreliefgrant.com.