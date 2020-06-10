June 15 is the last day to register to vote for July primary runoff election in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – The primary runoff election is fast approaching, and the deadline to register to vote is just around the corner.

Monday is the last day to register for the July 14 election, which will determine candidates for both county, state and national seats.

Voters who voted in the March Primary, will only be allowed to vote in the run-off election of the same party. If a person did not vote in either party’s primary they can choose to vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary runoff election.

Early voting begins on June 29 and lasts until July 10.

Among the candidates include the Democratic nominees for U.S. senator, railroad commissioner and Precinct 1 county commissioner. Republicans in the runoff include candidates for Precinct 3 county commissioner and U.S. representative for Districts 20, 23 and 35.

If you aren’t sure if you’re already registered, you can check online.

If you are not already registered, there are several ways you can do so.

You can fill out a voter registration application online. You will then need to print it out and mail it to the voter registrar in your county of residence.

You can also register in person at your county voter registration office. The Bexar County Elections office is located at 1103 S. Frio, Suite 100.

If you live in a county other than Bexar, you can find out where to register in person here.

Or you can request a postage-paid application from your voter registrar by filling out this form.

Your application must be received by your county’s voter registrar’s office or postmarked at least 30 days before the election.