Kerr County residents begin cleanup after new round of flooding revives painful memories

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Residents across Kerr County spent their Friday cleaning up after another round of flooding swept through the area, bringing renewed anxiety to communities still recovering from last year’s deadly Fourth of July floods.

Heavy rain caused the Guadalupe River to rise again Thursday, sending floodwaters into parts of Hunt, Ingram and Kerrville. While some neighborhoods that were devastated in 2025 saw less damage this time, other areas experienced flooding for the first time.

Along State Highway 39, cleanup crews worked to remove debris and assess damage to roads as residents began the long process of recovery.

In Hunt, the Bumble Bee Hills neighborhood, which suffered extensive damage during last year’s flooding, was once again impacted. This time, residents said rising water from a nearby creek, rather than the Guadalupe River, caused flooding in several homes.

“I looked out the door and between that door and the garage door — just brown, murky floodwater. Just flowing two-to-three inches deep,” resident Steven Sore said. “Next thing you know, it started coming through the door, and I looked down the hallway and my daughter’s bedroom was filling up.”

Sore said his family evacuated safely. While several homes along the creek took on water, the damage was not as severe as what the neighborhood experienced in July 2025.

In Ingram, the Little League fields that were destroyed during the 2025 flooding escaped major damage this time, with only debris left behind by high water.

However, in Kerrville, neighborhoods that avoided flooding last year were inundated after heavy rainfall caused runoff from surrounding hills to overwhelm creeks and drainage areas.

“It’s a psychological toll,” Kerr County resident Tevian Prohl said, describing how the latest flooding reopened emotional wounds from last year’s disaster.

Prohl said runoff from the hills flooded roads and flowed into neighborhoods that typically do not see significant high water.

“All the hills were getting rain at the same time, which was rushing off and creating flooding in places behind homes where water would usually just kind of come down the street normally,” Prohl said.

Despite the emotional strain, Prohl said neighbors once again stepped up to help one another clean homes and begin to rebuild.

“We’re not going to stop helping,” Prohl said. “But it’s one of those things that you just wonder, ‘when’s it gonna stop?’”

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