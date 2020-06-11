‘Live PD’ canceled amid rising movement against police brutality

After questions arose from a recent officer-involved shooting death involving a black man in Texas, which was filmed by ‘Live PD,’ the show has been canceled, A&E announced Wednesday.

The announcement came Wednesday evening, days after a report from the Austin American-Statesman renewed questions about the death of Javier Ambler, which happened in March 2019.

Black man heard saying ‘I can’t breathe’ multiple times during fatal arrest in Austin, body camera video shows

“This is a critical time in our nation’s history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD,” A&E said in a statement to Deadline. “Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments.”

The show’s host, Dan Abrams, tweeted about the decision.

Shocked & beyond disappointed about this. To the loyal #LivePDNation please know I, we, did everything we could to fight for you, and for our continuing effort at transparency in policing. I was convinced the show would go on. . More to come. . .https://t.co/WWh7fDrig2 — Dan Abrams (@danabrams) June 11, 2020

In March 2019, Ambler was chased by Williamson County deputies for failing to dim his headlights.

Soon after deputies used a Taser on him and brought him into custody, Ambler gasped for air, told police he had congestive heart failure and begged, “Save me” before he was stunned a fourth time and lost consciousness, according to a report

Ambler’s death was being filmed by Live PD. Shortly after new questions resurfaced about Ambler’s death, Live PD announced that the footage was destroyed.

