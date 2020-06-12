Pre-K 4 SA partners with streaming service to offer free children’s books to Bexar County kids, educators

SAN ANTONIO – Pre-K 4 SA has partnered with Vooks, a leading streaming service for children’s books to provide a free, one-year subscription to kids and early learning teachers across Bexar County, a press release said.

The free subscription service is available to parents with children between four and six years of age, along with Bexar County teachers.

“With this generous contribution from Charles Butt to the children of San Antonio and Bexar County, Pre-K 4 SA and our partners will tackle the challenge of limited book access for young children by putting the entire library of animated storybooks and specially designed learning guides in the hands of early learning educators and families with a 4-year-old to 6-year-old child,” Pre-K 4 SA CEO Sarah Baray said. “Vooks brings children’s books to life with animated illustrations and narrated stories. Combining animation with reading can enhance retention even further, which makes Vooks an ideal resource for both parents and teachers.”

Curriculum-enhancements by Pre-K 4 SA serve as guides for parents and teachers to maximize the use of the platform and is available in both English and Spanish. The guides align to the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills Standards (or TEKS) for grades K-3, the press release said.

The San Antonio Public Library Foundation (SAPLF) and BiblioTech, Bexar County’s all-digital public library, have also committed to distribute the subscription program and make Wi-Fi available to families in San Antonio.

The subscription will be available to teachers and young children through Pre-K 4 SA’s network with school district partners, along with the San Antonio Public Library and Bibliotech, to reach families and educators.

BiblioTech will also allow families to check out personal hot spots for home access to Vooks, the press release said.

The Vooks app is mobile-friendly for smartphones and devices.

“Our aim is to encourage the love of reading by retaining all of the important elements of story time: read-along pacing, life lessons, and a visual connection between words and text,” Vooks CEO Marshall Lee Bex IV said. “It’s quality screen time parents can feel good about.”