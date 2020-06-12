San Antonio Chicken N Pickle employee tests positive for COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – On Friday, Chicken N Pickle announced it will close to clean and sanitize the entire facility after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“The referenced employee had no symptoms while at work, followed safety protocol as defined by the CDC, had no close contact with staff or customers,” according to the company’s post on its Instagram page.

Venue officials said surfaces will continue being regularly sanitized and health protocols will continue to be followed to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

The venue had previously scheduled a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the grand opening on June 26.

