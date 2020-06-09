San Antonio Chicken N Pickle grand opening set for June 26

SAN ANTONIO – The new entertainment venue Chicken N Pickle in San Antonio will officially open on June 26, according to a press release.

Chicken N Pickle, located at 5215 UTSA Boulevard, recently opened its pickleball courts for limited hours including weekday evenings from 5-10 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. within the city occupancy limitation, according to the website.

“Our mission is to provide an atmosphere that fosters fun, friendship and community and we are excited to be in San Antonio,” said general manager Ashley Ellis.

A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 4 p.m. on June 26 and, inexplicably, the company says alpacas will be available for photo opportunities from 3 to 7 p.m.

The original grand opening plans, scheduled for mid-April, were slowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Another grand opening date of June 8 was also pushed back.

“We can’t wait for everyone to be able to fly the coop and join us for fun at the greatest new entertainment destination in San Antonio,” the website states.

Chicken N Pickle has six indoor and five outdoor pickleball courts.

Pickleball is a hybrid of tennis, badminton and table tennis (or ping pong). It’s played with paddles and is considered to be a good sport for “all ages and skill levels," according to the USAPA.

Chicken N Pickle San Antonio will be hosting pickleball clinics for beginners or advanced players and pickleball tournaments, however, the press release did not make clear when the clinics will take place.

“One of our key tenets is to give back to the communities we serve,” said Chicken N Pickle concept creator Bill Crooks. “We say ‘our hearts are local’ because we support the communities we serve through philanthropy and through our business practices, which prioritize sourcing locally grown food and products whenever possible.”

Chicken N Pickle San Antonio has a total capacity of more than 2,000 with 250 staff. There are four bars, six pavilions, three main dining areas, rooftop dining and more.

There are more than ten unique event spaces, eleven indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, shuffleboard and Bocce ball courts, a variety of lawn games, a rooftop bar and a full-service restaurant, according to a press release.

Chicken N Pickle opened its flagship location in North Kansas City and has plans to open more locations soon.