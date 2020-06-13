WATCH LIVE: Protesters gather at Bexar County Courthouse in wake of George Floyd’s death

SAN ANTONIO – Protesters are gathered at the Bexar County Courthouse Saturday afternoon in wake of George Floyd’s death.

This is the third weekend in a row for the protests in San Antonio.

Protests held in the Alamo City have been mostly peaceful and city leaders said they are still listening to the calls for reform.

Protesters are expected to march at 5:30 p.m. and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

