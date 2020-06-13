WATCH LIVE: Aerial view of San Antonio protests

SAN ANTONIO – A group of protesters is gathered at the Bexar County Courthouse in downtown San Antonio for racial inequality and the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Sky12 followed the protesters as they gathered downtown, Saturday, June 13. You can watch the aerial view of the protests live in the video player above.

Protests held in the Alamo City have been mostly peaceful and city leaders said they are still listening to the calls for reform.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

