3 suspects arrested, 1 victim in serious condition after West Side shooting, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is in the hospital in serious condition and three suspects are in custody after an overnight shooting at the Monte Carlo Club, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened at 1:19 a.m., Sunday, in the 2800 block of NW Loop 410.

Police said two men and a woman were trying to get into the club but were denied access because they were heavily intoxicated.

That’s when officers said the suspects got into their vehicle, drove around the front of the club and fired several gunshots toward the front door, hitting a man standing outside.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in serious condition, authorities said.

After the suspects attempted to flee the scene, they hit a curb in their vehicle and blew out the back tire, according to police.

Police said the driver kept going down Vance Jackson on the rim of the tire until police caught up with them at a shopping center on Wurzbach.

The suspect threw the gun in a bush near the parking lot, authorities said.

All three suspects were taken into custody and charges are still pending.

The investigation is still ongoing and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

