Family of crash victim says she was delivering pizza moments before her death

SAN ANTONIO – Family and friends described Destiny Rodriguez as a bright spirit that had a lot to offer the world. However, April Cantu never expected her sister’s life to end suddenly.

“You hear about it all the time and you never think it’s going to happen to anyone you know,” said Cantu.

The 27-year-old was killed in a three-vehicle crash Saturday off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Walters.

Cantu said her sister was someone who persevered during challenging times.

“She always tried to be a better person,” she said.

Rodriguez had lost her job amid the COVID-19 pandemic but bounced back quickly with a new position at Pizza Hut.

Her father, Ron Rodriguez, said she was on a pizza delivery just moments before she lost her life.

“That was the last thing I expected. The last thing,” he said.

San Antonio police arrested Leonel Martinez, 39, and a second person who hasn’t been identified.

Both were in the Hummer that caused the deadly crash. Police said they tried to run from the scene but were caught soon after.

Martinez now faces several charges, including driving while intoxicated, intoxication manslaughter, and failure to stop and render aid.

“This never should have happened. This never should have happened,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is described as a mother who wanted to create a better life for her four children.

She had plans to begin cosmetology school so she could pursue her dream of becoming a makeup artist. Cantu said her sister’s life was cut too short.

“She was on the right track and now it’s cut short,” she said.