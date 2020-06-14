Woman killed in a three-vehicle crash on the East Side identified

SAN ANTONIO – A woman killed in a three-vehicle crash on the East Side on Saturday has been identified.

Destiny Rodriguez, 27, was killed after crashing with two other vehicles at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Walters, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said the crash involved a Hummer and two smaller vehicles. Rodriguez was the driver in one of the smaller vehicles involved.

She was pronounced dead on scene, according to authorities.

One other driver was injured in the crash and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said two occupants of the Hummer tried to flee the scene of the crash but were later apprehended.

Both are facing charges in relation to the crash, authorities said.

Related:

Woman killed in a three-vehicle crash on the East Side, authorities say

San Antonio man killed in crash on I-35 in San Marcos