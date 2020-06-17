Spurs Give releases free illustrated children’s book on coming to terms with COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs Give on Monday announced the release of a free digital children’s book that can help kids better understand and come to terms with changes due to COVID-19.

“The Coyote Family Stays Home!” was written in partnership with Whataburger as part of their Summer What’cha Reading Challenge and will serve as a resource for families as they continue to cope with difficult emotions like anxiety.

“Whataburger is honored to partner with the Spurs on this wonderful effort,” said Pam Cox, Whataburger Vice President of Human Resources and Brand Communication. “We hope the book will be a helpful resource and a way to bring families closer together during this time.”

The illustrated children’s book is available in both English and Spanish and highlights the power of togetherness during emotional times, while also teaching young children preventive measures to help them stay safe and informed, the press release said.

The Spurs Give Summer What’cha Reading Challenge, presented by Whataburger, encourages students to read at least five books between now and July 13.

Children interested in participating can submit their book titles by clicking here, for a chance to win prizes, including autographed Spurs memorabilia, Whataburger for a year, and Coyote prize packs.

The San Antonio Public Libraries have also created a curated list of free downloadable books, many of which tackle racial inequality, and are available at guides.mysapl.org/spurs, the press release said.